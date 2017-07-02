India vs West Indies: Mohammed Shami plays first ODI since 2015 World Cup

Mohammed Shami is playing an ODI after two years. Mohammed Shami is playing an ODI after two years.

Last time Mohammed Shami played for India in a one-day international, they were still world champions, the no team had won a World T20 twice and Pakistan had become the champions of champions by winning the Champions Trophy at the Oval, that too, by defeating India in the final.

Shami was picked to play the fourth one-day international against West Indies in Antigua after he warmed the bench for the first three ODIs. India have won two games while the first match was washed out due to rain.

The pacer played his last ODI against Australia in the 2015 World Cup before he got an injury in his knee. He had a surgery after the World Cup and was out of cricket for 15 months before making a comeback to Tests.

The Bengal pacer played the Test series against England but injured the knee in the third Test and was out of action since then. Though he was part of India’s squad for the ICC Champions Trophy in England, he did not get a game.

Shami was also in the squad for the West Indies tour but was not picked for the first three games. Overall, he has played 47 matches for India and taken 87 wickets at an average of 24.87. Though he missed the ODIs, Shami did play the Indian Premier League for the Delhi Daredevils.

