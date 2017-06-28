India vs West Indies Live Streaming ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: What time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

India vs West Indies Live Streaming, Women’s World Cup 2017: India take on West Indies in their second match. India vs West Indies Live Streaming, Women’s World Cup 2017: India take on West Indies in their second match.

India, after a comprehensive win over hosts England in their ICC Women’s World Cup opener, lock horns with West Indies at Taunton on Thursday. India rode on a brilliant opening stand between Punam Raut and Smriti Mandhana, and a brisk fifty by Mithali Raj, to post a formidable 281/3 against England. The hosts fell short of the target by 35 runs and tasted defeat early in the tournament. West Indies are not in a happy place too as they were hammered by Australia in their opener. They need to be on top of their game against an in-form Indian unit.

When is the match between India and West Indies? The ODI match between India and England will be played on Thursday, June 28, 2017. Both teams had contrasting results in their openers as India registered a comprehensive win while West Indies were thrashed by Australia.

What time is the match between India and West Indies? The ODI match between India and West Indies begins at 3 PM IST (Thursday afternoon). The toss is scheduled to go for a spin 30 minutes before the players walk out to the middle. Before that, you may tune in on Starsports, Hotstar for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates.

Where is the match between India and West Indies being played? The ODI match between India and West Indies will be played at Taunton

How do I follow the ODI match between India and West Indies live? The match between India and West Indies can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

