India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, Women’s World Cup: India win toss, elect to bowl against West Indies at Taunton

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, Women’s World Cup: India look to continue their winning run in Stafanie Taylor’s 100th ODI. India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, Women’s World Cup: India look to continue their winning run in Stafanie Taylor’s 100th ODI.

Mithali Raj-led side would be keen to continue their winning run as they take on West Indies on Thursday. After a 35-run win over England in the opener, the Indian women’s team will look to spoil Windies skipper Stafanie Taylor’s 100th ODI outing. India’s top order has been in tremendous form and will look to trounce their opponents at Taunton. As eager as Taylor would be to take the field in her century game, both the captains will wish to have the toss in their favour.

India’s playing XI: Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Sushma Verma (wk), Poonam Yadav

West Indies’ playing XI: Hayley Matthews, Felicia Walters, Stafanie Taylor (capt), Deandra Dottin, Merissa Aguilleira (wk), Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Shanel Daley, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell

India captain Mithali Raj has won the toss and has elected to field first. Team India is unchanged while for Windies, Kyshona Knight replaces Shakera Selman

