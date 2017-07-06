India vs West Indies, Live Cricket score, 5th ODI: India lose toss, to bowl first against West Indies at Sabina Park

India vs West Indies, 5th ODI live: India lead five-match ODI series 2-1. India vs West Indies, 5th ODI live: India lead five-match ODI series 2-1.

India take on West Indies in fifth and last ODI of the series at Sabina Park. Virat Kohli-led Indian side lead the series 2-1 despite losing their last game where they faced a defeat against Jason Holder’s men by 11 runs. West Indies have an opportunity to draw the series if they emerge victorious in this particular encounter. The men in Blue would bank upon the current form of Indian opener Ajinkya Rahane to come up with yet another good show with his bat while hosts West Indies would depend upon Jason Holder’s bowling efforts in the middle. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates here

India vs West Indies Live Score, 5th ODI, Sabina Park: West Indies win the toss and elect to bat against India at Sabina Park. Both teams are unchanged for this contest. Rishabh Pant will have to wait for his ODI cap as the skipper is not keen to alter his combination for this match

West Indies Team: E Lewis, KA Hope, SD Hope (wk), RL Chase, JN Mohammed, JO Holder (c), R Powell, AR Nurse, D Bishoo, AS Joseph, KOK Williams

India Team: AM Rahane, S Dhawan, V Kohli (c), KD Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), KM Jadhav, HH Pandya, RA Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, UT Yadav, Mohammed Shami

