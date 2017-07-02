India vs West Indies Live Score, 4th ODI: India may test bench strength against West Indies

India vs West Indies, 4th ODI live: India lead five-match ODI series 2-0. India vs West Indies, 4th ODI live: India lead five-match ODI series 2-0.

After a match-winning knock of MS Dhoni in the previous ODI, Virat Kohli-led Indian side takes on West Indies in the fourth one-day international in Antigua. Leading the five-match ODI series 2-0, the Men in Blue will look to seal the series while Jason Holden & Co will look to bounce back and keep the series alive. Bowling has been hosts’ weakness and they will hope that it does not become the reason of defeat once again. Indian batsmen have been in top form where the opener Ajinkya Rahane leads the top run-scorers list. With two matches remaining, young Rishabh Pant is likely to be given a chance. Catch the India vs West Indies Live Score of 4th ODI here with live commentary of India and West Indies here.

India is likely to test their bench strength as they take on West Indies in the 4th ODI. Rishabh Pant may get a look in place of Yuvraj Singh.

