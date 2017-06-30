India vs West Indies Live Score 3rd ODI: India eye unassailable lead against West Indies. India vs West Indies Live Score 3rd ODI: India eye unassailable lead against West Indies.

India, with a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, are high on confidence as they face West Indies in the third one-day international in Antigua. After the first match was abandoned due to rain in Port-of-Spain, India beat West Indies by 105 runs in the second game at the same venue. Indian batting has been in stellar form with Shikhar Dhawan scoring back to back fifties while Ajinkya Rahane has a fifty and a hundred. Only worry is Yuvraj Singh’s form. West Indies will also look to but their bowling woes behind and perform better on Friday. They have made two changes in their squad by dropping Kieran Powell and Jonathan Carter for Kyle Hope and Sunil Ambris. Catch the India vs West Indies Live Score of 3rd ODI from Antigua here.

India vs West Indies Live Score 3rd ODI: Live Cricket Score of IND vs WI 3rd ODI

India lead the series 1-0 with three matches remaining.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd