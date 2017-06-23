India vs West Indies Live Score 1st ODI: India off to steady start against West Indies in Port-of-Spain

India vs West Indies Live Score 1st ODI: India hold edge over West Indies. India vs West Indies Live Score 1st ODI: India hold edge over West Indies.

India begin an one-day international series after a disheartening loss to Pakistan in the final of ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday. India will take on West Indies in the first one-day international in Port-of-Spain. This is the first time in four years that India are playing an ODI in West Indies. The batsmen will be tested by the low and slow pitches in the Caribbean. Also, India have to get into a positive mindset after all the controversy around the coach-captain issue. West Indies have also had some off-field issues but nothing like what the Indian dressing room in going through. India, however, will have the edge over their opponents. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI here.

India vs West Indies Live Score 1st ODI: India 27/0 after 6 overs – India openers Dhawan and Rahane give the team a positive start after West Indies win toss and elect to field. The pitch is the on the slower side and it will be get slower as the match progresses

Playing XI India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav

Playing XI West Indies: Evan Lewis, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Roston Chase, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder, Ashley Nurse, Devender Bishoo, Alzzari Joseph, Miguel Cummins

