India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav makes ODI debut for India

Kuldeep Yadav has played one Test for India. Kuldeep Yadav has played one Test for India.

Three months after making his Test debut, chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav made his one-day international debut for India. The spinner was included in the the team’s playing XI for the first one-day international against West Indies at Port-of-Spain. India and West Indies began a five-match ODI series on Friday.

Kuldeep replaced left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI for India. He doesn’t have much experience in List A career but has been brilliant in First-Class cricket. He is yet to play a T20 international for India.

India ten List-A matches, Kuldeep has taken 14 wickets at an average of 27 runs per wicket. His has an economy rate of 4.44 which makes him an ideal option in one-day cricket.

In his only Test, Kuldeep proved to be India’s hero. India were playing against Australia in Dharamsala in the fourth and final Test of the series, which was tied 1-1. He took four wickets in the first innings for just 68 runs to turn the match on its head. India won the match and the series.

West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl against India in the first ODI. Kohli said that they would have batted first anyway. India have made only one change in their playing XI from the Champions Trophy final. India had lost to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd