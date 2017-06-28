India vs West Indies, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: There’s no room for complacency, says skipper Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj went on to score her seventh consecutive half-century. (Source: AP) Mithali Raj went on to score her seventh consecutive half-century. (Source: AP)

Indian women’s team began their ICC women’s World Cup campaign with a fantastic win over England in the tournament opener. Mitahli Raj-led side defeated England by 35 runs and they will now lock horns with West Indies on Thursday. In a video generated by ICC, Mithali Raj talked about her side’s game plan and how there is no room for complacency especially after their win over England.

“We could not get the outdoor facility for training but we did some knocks and the bowlers did some bowling in the indoor nets. The first game has been a good start and has built a momentum for us in the tournament. But we do understand that we have to play few more games before we qualify for the semis so the next game is equally important against West Indies.”

Raj mentioned about the kind of players that West Indies have and the way they can be dangerous on their day.

“West Indies usually in the World Cups start very slow and they have some big hitters like Captain Stafanie Taylor, Mathews is a very talented youngster. They do have a good batting line up and it’s important for us to see it another game and we can’t get into more complacency from the first game. It’s important that we win this game to keep ourselves looking forward to a berth in the semis. Even if you lose one game you still have the competition open and make a comeback,” she said.

The Indian skipper etched her name in the record books after scoring her seventh consecutive half-century when she smashed 71 against England.

“I’m just glad that I have scored runs for the country and I Have been consistent and I’m hoping to continue the same form in the coming games. Conditions may not be the factor in selecting the XI but the way we play is going to matter,” added Raj.

Mentioning about the game plans, Mithali Raj said that her side does have a specific plan for every player in the opponent camp.

“It is important that we have game plans for every player from their side and have outr bowlers and batters going in with a specific plan in mind.”

