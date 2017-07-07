I have been a batsman that’s played the situation and it has never changed, says Virat Kohli

India secured yet another ODI series win against West Indies on Friday. (Source: AP) India secured yet another ODI series win against West Indies on Friday. (Source: AP)

As India secured yet another ODI series win against West Indies on Friday, skipper Virat Kohli lauded the efforts of his boys. He drew speacial praise for Ajinkya Rahane’s perfromance in the series and applauded the efforts of Kuldeep Yadav and Shikhar Dhawan. After slamming his 28th ODI hundred Kohli also said that he has always been a batsman that’s played the situation and that’s something that has never changed.

Speaking at the post match confrence, Virat Kohli said, “”First and foremost the aim was to win the series, have a complete team performance. Special mention to Rahane, who’s come back after a while and he was outstanding. Shikhar as well at the top. Kuldeep was outstanding. Really pleased with the team effort in general. Winning convincingly in a chase is always nice. For me it’s all about getting the team across the line. It’s not about stats – it’s about looking at the scoreboard, looking at the bowlers, which ones to target, which ones to give respect to. I like taking control of the situation, stringing partnerships. Again Ajinkya was very good, Dinesh too. People are grabbing their opportunities – Shami playing one-day cricket after two years.”

“I have always been a batsman that’s played the situation and that’s something that has never changed. I still think the same way I used to when I wasn’t the captain. It’s a taking a bit more responsibility for the guys at the other end. That’s always a nice thing to learn and also makes you understand the game better as well. I’m relishing the opportunity.”

Meanwhile, player of the sreies Ajinkya Rahane said, “I really wanted to make it count. I wanted to enjoy my batting. Even in the Champions Trophy I was batting very well in the nets, and I really wanted to make it count here. This wicket was slightly better than the last two venues. The ball was coming nicely on to the bat – this was the best wicket to bat on. As I mentioned, I just wanted to enjoy my batting. I didn’t want to put pressure on myself. One-day cricket is all about expressing yourself, and converting starts into a big one. Even in the future I want to enjoy myself and score some big ones.”

