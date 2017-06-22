India vs West Indies: Head-to-Head, statistics, records and much more

India lock horns with West Indies in five-match ODI series. India lock horns with West Indies in five-match ODI series.

Virat Kohli-led Indian team will take on West Indies in five-match ODI series beginnings from June 23 in Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. India have been pretty successful in the ODI format while West Indies on the other side have been struggling to put up a good show.

India are coming into this series with a loss in the final of recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Apart from their defeats against Pakistan in the final and Sri Lanka in the group stage match, India put on a good show during their campaign.

On the other side, West Indies last played a bilateral series against Afghanistan at home which they ended in 1-1. The home side lost the first match while won the second and the third encounter was called off due to rain. Here we take a look at some head-to-head figures of India vs West Indies.

Head-to-Head

Played India West Indies NR Tied

116 53 60 2 1

Highest team total: 418/5 by India which the scored in 2011 in Indore

Lowest Score: 100 by India in 1993 in Ahmedabad

Highest margin: India won the match against West Indies in 2007 in Vadodara by 160 runs after setting a target 342

Most number of runs: Sachin Tendulkar has scored 1573 in 39 matches between 1991-2011 at an average of 52.43 including four tons and eleven half-centuries.

Highest individual score: Virender Sehwag scored 219 in Indore in 2011. This was at the time highest individual score in ODI format.

Most Hundreds: Among the two teams, Chris Gayle has scored four hundreds in 37 matches during 1999-2015 while for India it is Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar with four hundreds in 39 matches.

Highest number of wickets: Courtney Walsh scalped 44 in 38 matches during 1985-1999 with best bowling figures of 4/16. For India, it is Kapil Dev who scalped 43 wickets in 42 matches between 1979-1994.

Best bowling figures: Anil Kumble picked 6/12 in Kolkata in 1993

Most five-wicket hauls: M Dillion has two five-wicket hauls

Most Dismissals by wicket-keeper: Jeff Dujon bagged 38 dismissals between 1983-1991. For India it is MS Dhoni who picked 32 dismissals between 2005-2015.

Most Dismissals in an innings: Dinesh Ramdin had 5 dismissals in 2009 in Kingston.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd