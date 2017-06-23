India vs West Indies: Dwayne Bravo’s slower-one, Virender Sehwag’s 219 and other interesting moments, watch videos

India take on West Indies in five-match ODI series. (Source: AP) India take on West Indies in five-match ODI series. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli-led Indian side is taking on West Indies in a five-match ODI series and will end the short tour with the only T20I. The Men in Blue would be looking to continue with their Champions Trophy form while hosts Windies will seek to turn fortunes for themselves after drawing three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Here we take a look at five moments from India-West Indies matches from the past.

1983 World Cup (Kapil Dev’s catch)

The third edition of the World Cup saw new champions when India defeated defending champions West Indies at Lord’s in 1983. Batting first India were bundled out for 183 after Andy Roberts bagged a three-wicket haul in the process. In reply, West Indies lost Gordon Greenidge for 1. Desmond Haynes and Viv Richards provided resistance to defending champions as the two put on 45 runs before Haynes was undone by Madan Lal. Richards’ stay wasn’t a long one after Haynes departed as he was removed for 33. Indian captain Kapil Dev who was standing at mid-wicket sent the right-hander back after taking a phenomenal catch while running backwards. West Indies began to lose wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 140 runs. India won the match and World Cup by 43 runs.

2006- 2nd ODI: Dwyane Bravo wins it for West Indies

India were touring West Indies for a five-match series. India had won the first match and were looking to capitalise on the lead. Rahul Dravid won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. Lara’s side began the proceedings in a dismal manner and lost both the openers at a team score of 1. Indian bowlers kept on picking wickets at regular intervals but Ramnaresh Sarwan showed some resistance and remained unbeaten at 98. The home side scored 198/9 in 50 overs. In reply, India too started off the chase in a disappointing fashion. They lost Virender Sehwag and captain Rahul Dravid early and were eventually left tottering at 177/8. Yuvraj Singh stood strong at one end. India eventually needed 11 runs off 6 balls with one wicket in hand. Munaf Patel was on strike and the batsman rotated the strike on the very first delivery. Yuvraj then smashed two consecutive boundaries and now the requirement came down to two runs off three deliveries. Bravo bowled a slow yorker which Yuvraj tried to play towards the on-side but missed the ball completely and it hit the wood work behind the left-hander. India lost the match by 1 run and later they lost the series 1-4.

2011- Virender Sehwag’s 219

Virender Sehwag etched his name in record books when he smashed 219 runs against West Indies in 2011 in Indore. This was the then highest individual score in ODI format. India compiled a total of 418 runs in 50 overs and bundled out West Indies for 265 to win the match by 153 runs.

2011- Yuvraj Singh’s all-round performance

India eventually lifted the ICC World Cup after 28 years and all-rounder Yuvraj Singh played a major role in India’s triumph. One of the instances of his excellence came against West Indies when Yuvraj first scored 113 to take India’s total to 268 runs while bagged a couple of wickets to wrap up Windies innings for 188. India won the match by 80 runs.

2014- West Indies call of India tour

During 2014 tour of India, West Indies team pulled out after having a pay dispute with the WICB and West Indies Players’ Association. “They have withdrawn their team and this [development] has come abruptly. We received an email from Richie Richardson, the West Indies team manager, only this [Friday] morning,” the then BCCI secretary Sanjay Patel told ESPNcricnfo. WICB later put out a statement “The West Indies Cricket Board advises, that, contrary to media reports, it has taken no decision to discontinue the ongoing tour to India,” it said. “The WICB will make a further statement following the conclusion of the fourth one-day International which is in progress.”

