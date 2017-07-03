India vs West Indies: Disheartened MS Dhoni sits alone after defeat; watch video

MS Dhoni scored the slowest half-century by an Indian. (Source: AP) MS Dhoni scored the slowest half-century by an Indian. (Source: AP)

Virat Kohli-led Indian team faced a defeat by 11 runs at the hands of West Indies in the fourth ODI of the five-match series at Sir Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua. The Men in Blue failed to chase a target of 190 runs against the Carribean side and during the course, for Indian skipper MS Dhoni made a record of the slowest half-century scored by an Indian in an ODI match.

Dhoni was scalped by Kesrick Williams on the last delivery of the penultimate over when the right-hander took the aerial route but only managed to give a catch to Alzarri Joseph. India eventually lost the game and a disappointed Dhoni was spotted sitting alone in dejection.

It hurts to see him like this 😞 pic.twitter.com/8UMsek3YVl — CricGif (@CricGif17) 2 July 2017

Earlier, Jason Holder won the toss and decided to bat first. The West Indeis openers gave their side a positive start to compile a partnership of 57 for the first wicket. The home side looked well set for a good total but the dismissal of Roston Chase broke the shackles.

Holder’s side kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and they were restricted to 189/9 in 50 overs. In reply, India lost Shikhar Dhawan and captain Virat Kohli early and were later reduced to 101/4 after losing Rahane for 60. India eventually failed to go over the line. The series is now at 2-1 in India’s favour with one more match to go.

