India vs West Indies: Dinesh Karthik’s quick-fire 48 keeps him in contention for no.4 spot

After getting a good start at the beginning of the innings, the Indian side faltered a bit towards the end of their innings in the one-off T20 at Sabina Park and finally ended up with a competitive 190 in their quota of 20 overs. However, this proved to be inadequate as the Windies chased it down comfortably. But one man who was responsible for India reaching 190 was India’s number four batsman Dinesh Karthik. It was Dinesh Karthik’s quickfire 48 of 29 balls that pushed India towards the competitive total.

In his brief but counterattacking innings, Karthik used the crease really well. When he came into the platform was set by openers Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. While on one hand, young Rishabh Pant struglgled to get going, Karthik played the role of a perfect senior and counterattacked the Windies bowlers. In his innings, he cut, drove and pulled with panache as he hit five fours and three sixes. the run rate going. kept

Coming at the crucial position of number four Karthik kept the run rate going. He also brought about a new feature in his batting as he kept moving outside the off stump and picked the gaps. Coming at number four Karthik played the overs from eight to 14 and this is an extremely crucial period and it is in this period that he showed a lot of maturity and carried the innings forward.

It may be recalled here that Karthik has not played a lot of T20 for India in international matches and yet he came back strongly and played a couple of good knocks in this tour. This will help him keep his name in contention for the crucial no.4 spot which India has failed to secure.

