India vs West Indies: Dinesh Karthik dons India colours after three years

Dinesh Karthik is part of India's playing XI for the fourth one-day international against West Indies. This is his first ODI since the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan that India played in 2014 and won by eight wickets.

By: Express Web Desk | Antigua | Published:July 2, 2017 11:51 pm
india vs west indies, ind vs wi, dinesh karthik Dinesh Karthik is playing the fourth ODI against West Indies. (Source: AP)
Dinesh Karthik last donned the India colours in a one-day international three years ago. In the Asia Cup 2014, he was part of the India team that played against Afghanistan. Karthi made 21 runs in India’s chase and remained unbeaten.

More than three years later, Karthik was picked to play for India again. After sitting on the bench for more than a month, Karthik was included in the playing XI of the Indian team for the fourth one-day international against West Indies in Antigua.

