India vs West Indies: Debutant Kyle Hope takes a stunner to dismiss Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been in good touch on this West Indies tour after he scored 32* and 87 in the first two matches of the five-match ODI series but the Indian skipper was undone cheaply for 11 by West Indies captain Jason Holder after debutant Kyle Hope took a fantastic one-handed catch at gully after diving towards his left side. Kohli was dismissed on the third ball of the tenth over.

After peppering him with some short deliveries, the West Indies managed to scalp Kohli’s wicket early in the innings.

But opener Ajinkya Rahane’s another fantastic display with the bat and former Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 78 anchored India to a total of 251/4 in 50 overs.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Holder asked Kohli’s men to bat first. The visitors lost Dhawan and Kohli early on in the innings but a partnership of 66 runs for the third wicket between Yuvraj Singh and Rahane provided some resistance to the batting before Yuvraj was trapped in front of the wicket by Bishoo for 39.

India were later reduced to 170/4 in the 43rd over but an aggressive knock in the end by Dhoni helped India push the paddle. Kedar Jadhav too chipped in with 26-ball 40 and remained unbeaten. For West Indies, it was Cummins who bagged two wickets in the process while Holder and Bishoo scalped one apiece during the course.

India are touring West Indies for a five-match ODI series and a T20I. Virat Kohli’s troops took the 1-0 lead against the Carribean side after the conclusion of the second match. India would now be looking to carry on with their form against Jason Holder’s side while West Indies would be seeking to turn fortunes for themselves. The hosts came into the series after ending their three-match series against Afghanistan at 1-1.

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav.

