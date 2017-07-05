India vs West Indies: Chris Gayle back in West Indies squad for one-off T20I

Chris Gayle has remained a sporadic presence in West Indies squad. Chris Gayle has remained a sporadic presence in West Indies squad.

Chris Gayle has been included in the West Indies that play India in a one-off T20 International against India at Sabina Park. Gayle hasn’t played for West Indies since their triumphant 2016 World T20I campaign in India.

“We welcome Chris back to the T20 squad. He is the most prolific batsman in this format and will add value to our team at the top of the order. He will get the chance to play on his home ground and against a top-quality Indian team,” Cricket West Indies said in a statement, “This squad has a good mix – experience within the batting and bowling – it is a well-balanced squad. Again, this is an opportunity for the young players to showcase their talent and for the experience players to perform and help nurture the young players.”

Gayle is West Indies’ highest run-scorer in the shortest format of the game with 1519 runs at 35.32, including two centuries. West Indies’ match against India at Sabina Park, will be his first T20I at the venue.

Gayle has been embroiled in differences with Cricket West Indies on multiple topics, with remuneration widely reported as the main bone of contention. He was captain of the West Indies Test side between 2007 and 2010. He has not played for his country in the longest format of the game since 2015. Gayle had said that it was a back injury that hampered his Test career and that he is always looking to get back into it.

The match is set to be played on July 9 following the conclusion of the ongoing ODI series. West Indies trail India 2-1 with one more match left to play. The Jason Holder led side had recorded an impressive 111-run win over India in the recently concluded fourth ODI. India failed to chase a target of 190 with Holder taking a five-wicket haul.

West Indies squad: Carlos Brathwaite, Samuel Badree, Ronsford Beaton, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams

