India vs West Indies: Ahead of first ODI, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan sweat it out in nets; see pics

Virat Kohli-led Indian team will take on West Indies on Friday in the first ODI match of the five-match series. India are in West Indies for a five-match ODI series and will also play one T20I. Ahead of their clash against Jason Holder’s troops, Indian openers Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan were spotted sweating it out in the nets. Dhawan had a fantastic run in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2017 where he emerged to be the highest run-getter in the tournament and the left-hander would now be looking to carry on with his form in the Caribbean too.

Rahane on the other side didn’t get a chance to play a game in the tournament and he would now be looking to make most of this opportunity.

India have rested opener Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah for this tour while wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav have been called up for this series. Pant has made his debut for India in the shortest format of the game while Kuldeep has donned the Test jersey for the Indian team.

The Men in Blue are coming into this series after a decent run in the Champions Trophy. Though they lost the final against arch-rivals Pakistan but displayed a good overall performance during their campaign while the home side West Indies had a disappointing bilateral series against Afghanistan where they drew the series 1-1. The hosts lost the first match while won the second and the third encounter was washed away due to rain.

Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik

Here is the full schedule

June 23 – India vs West Indies 1st ODI – Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

June 25 – India vs West Indies 2nd ODI – Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

June 30 – India vs West Indies 3rd ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

July 2 – India vs West Indies 4th ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

July 6 – India vs West Indies 5th ODI – Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica – 7.30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

July 9 – India vs West Indies Only T20I – Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica – 9.00 PM IST (3:30 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

