India vs West Indies: Despite good start, India struggle to 190/6

Virat Kohli opened the innings for India and made 33 runs. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli opened the innings for India and made 33 runs. (Source: AP)

India would have liked to win the toss on a good batting track in Kingston by Virat Kohli wasn’t lucky with the coin toss. After his sixth loss at toss, Kohli was asked by West Indies skipper Carlos Barthwaite to bat first.

On a windy day in Kingston, India could not capitalise on a good platform laid by Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan and managed only 190 runs from 20 overs for the loss of six wickets. The opening pair of Kohli and Dhawan shared 64-run stand in just 5.3 overs.

India looked good for a total well over 200 after the opening partnership and Dinesh’s Karthik’s 48-run innings, but West Indies got the momentum back in their favour with four quick wickets at death.

