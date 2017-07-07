India vs West Indies: A lot of work to be done in terms of consistency, says Jason Holder

West Indies’ captain Jason Holder rued the loss of wickets at regular intervals (Source: AP) West Indies’ captain Jason Holder rued the loss of wickets at regular intervals (Source: AP)

West Indies skipper Jason Holder has lamented on the efforts of his batsman after the loss to India in the fifth ODI. After winning the toss Jason Holder had elected to bat first. However, this decision did not prove to beneficial as the innings folded up for just 205.

Speaking at the post-match presser, Holder reflected on the performance and said, “We got a very good start. Unfortunately, Kyle Hope got out when we were building some momentum. I just hope that the guys learn quickly. I can only control what I can control. It’s a relatively inexperienced side and I hope we get some results our way going forward. The pitch was good throughout the entire game. We just didn’t capitalise.

Holder rued the loss of wickets at regular intervals and said, “We lost wickets at crucial stages and never recovered from there. Our bowling has been good in few of the games, and that will be the positives I’ll be taking from this series. Still, a lot of work to be done in terms of consistency.”

However, he did sympathise with the batsman and added, “I sympathise with the batsmen, but they need to learn quickly and use the off-season well. We knew the surface in Jamaica is pretty good for batting, and we didn’t really capitalise. Three or four batsmen, we got in and got out. Our bowlers have been outstanding, we conceded one score of 300, but apart from that we did very well.”

