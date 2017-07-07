India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 111 powers India to 3-1 series win

Virat Kohli secured yet another series another win. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli secured yet another series another win. (Source: PTI)

India won the fifth and final ODI against West Indies by 8 wickets courtesy of a brilliant hundred by skipper Virat Kohli.

On a dry looking surface at the Sabina Park West Indies skipper Jason Holder after winning the toss elected to bat first. However, it did not prove to be a fruitful decision for the Windies as their innings folded up for a paltry 205 at the end of 50 overs. Wicketkeeper Shai Hope top scored with 51 while the others failed to give him enough support. While chasing India began confidently despite losing Shikhar Dhawan early. …….

After choosing to bat the West Indies began cautiously and at one point were going strong with the scoreboard on 76/1. But from there on they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. While Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Kedar Jadhav put a check on the run-rate, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav picked the majority of the wickets. In their spells of ten overs, each Shami picked up four wickets while Yadav knocked out three Windies batsmen.

After the debacle in the last match, India would have been wary while coming out to chase. Loosing Shikhar Dhawan early did not help either. But Rahane and Kohli steadied the ship with a good partnership. Unlike the last game, they also kept the scoreboard ticking.

SQUAD:

Windies Squad:

Evin Lewis, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Jason Mohammed, Jason Holder (c), Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams

India Squad:

Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

