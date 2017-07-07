India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Virat Kohli sets Twitter on fire with unbeaten 111

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan celebrate the fall of a wicket. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan celebrate the fall of a wicket. (Source: AP)

Team India’s eight-wicket win over West Indies at Sabina Park helped them win the series 3-1. In a dominant display, India was disciplined with the bowling and commanding with the batting. While Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav were the pick of the bowlers, skipper Virat Kohli led the chase with the bat and scored a fine unbeaten hundred. He was ably supported by Dinesh Karthik and Ajinkya Rahane. For his efforts with the bat in the final ODI Virat Kohli received the Man of the Match award, while Ajinkya Rahane was awarded the Man of the Series award.

Meanwhile, after the Champions Trophy wins this series victory will instil a much-needed confidence into the Indian side. Social media, however, went into a frenzy. Here are some of the reactions –

💯 no 18 while chasing, another record, of the many more to come for @imVkohli congrats on the series win boys @BCCI #IndvsWI — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) 6 July 2017

The emotion from @imVkohli shows how much it meant to him. 18 in run chases now, just another record — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 6 July 2017

Here are the two squads that faced each other:

Windies Squad

Evin Lewis, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Jason Mohammed, Jason Holder (c), Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams

India Squad

Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

