India vs West Indies 5th ODI, Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

The five-match ODI series between India and West Indies has come down to the wires as the fifth and the final one-day will decide the winner of the series. Leading 2-1 in the series, India will take on charged up West Indies. After restricting India to 178 and winning the fourth ODI by 11 runs at Antigua, Jason Holder & Co will take the field on July 6 hoping to save the series. Indian batting which came under scrutiny in the previous match will be eyeing to make a powerful comeback. West Indies, on the other hand, will hope to repeat their bowling performance in Kingston on Thursday.

When is the fifth ODI match between India and West Indies?

India and West Indies will meet in the fifth and the final one-day international in Antigua. The ODI, which can give India the series while West Indies have a chance of saving the series. The final ODI will be played on Thursday, July 6, 2017.

What time is the fifth ODI match between India and West Indies?

The fifth ODI match between India and West Indies begins at 6:30 PM IST (Thursday evening). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of live action. Before that, you may tune in on Sony Six and Ten Sports for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the fifth ODI match between India and West Indies being played?

The fifth ODI match between India and West Indies will be played at the Sabina Park in Kingston. The weather forecast in the city says that it will cloudy throughout with heavy rain in the evening.

How do I follow the fourth ODI match between India and West Indies live?

The fifth ODI match between India and West Indies can be streamed live on SonyLIV. The match will telecast on Ten 1 HD, Ten 3, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on Indianexpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

