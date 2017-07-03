India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Virat Kohli says poor shot selection to blame for India’s defeat

t was a rare off day for the Indian batting line up as they failed to chase down a target of 190. (Source: AP) t was a rare off day for the Indian batting line up as they failed to chase down a target of 190. (Source: AP)

Indian captain Virat Kohli said that poor shot selection was the reason for his team’s 11-run loss to West Indies. It was a rare off day for the Indian batting line up as they failed to chase down a target of 190. “Our shot selection wasn’t up to the mark,” said the Indian captain in the post-match presentation, “Losing crucial wickets at crucial stages. You’ve got to keep up the momentum through the game.”

Kohli said that the pitch “felt a bit two-paced.” West Indies are yet to cross the 200-run mark in this series and the trend continued with them managing to make just 189 runs for the loss of nine wickets at the end of the 50 overs. But the Indian batsmen faced a similar predicament in the match as Alzarri Joseph, Kesrick Williams, Devendra Bishoo and Ashley Nurse kept chipping away at the batting line up. Jason Holder then wiped out the Indian lower order.

“We bowled really well to restrict them to 189,” said Kohli, “Credit to the West Indies bowlers. They created those dot balls that induced those mistakes.”

“The bowlers were on the mark, and the fielders as well. With the bat we faltered and that can happen in this game. We just have to put this behind us and come back fresh for the next game,” said the Indian captain.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd