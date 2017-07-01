India vs West Indies 4th ODI, Live Streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

India and West Indies play fourth ODI on Sunday in Antigua. India and West Indies play fourth ODI on Sunday in Antigua.

India have taken an unassailable lead in the five-match one-day international series against West Indies by winning the third game in Antigua. But, the visitors will like to continue their winning run against the hosts when the two teams meet for the fourth ODI at the same venue. After rain abandoned the first ODI at the same venue, India won the second game by 105 runs and the third by 93 runs. Indian batsmen have been in exceptional form in this series with the top order being among runs. Ajinkya Rahane has two fifties and a hundred from the three innings. Now, West Indies need to win the remaining two matches to manage to tie the series.

When is the fourth ODI match between India and West Indies?

India and West Indies will meet in the fourth one-day international in Antigua. The ODI, which can give India the series against West Indies, will be played on Sunday, July 2, 2017.

What time is the fourth ODI match between India and West Indies?

The fourth ODI match between India and West Indies begins at 6:30 PM IST (Sunday evening). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of live action. Before that, you may tune in on Sony Six and Ten Sports for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the fourth ODI match between India and West Indies being played?

The fourth ODI match between India and West Indies will be played at the Sir Vivan Richards stadium in Antigua, Antigua and Barbados. The weather forecast in the city says that it will cloudy throughout with heavy rain in the evening.

How do I follow the fourth ODI match between India and West Indies live?

The fourth ODI match between India and West Indies can be streamed live on SonyLIV. The match will have telcast on Ten 1 HD, Ten 3, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

