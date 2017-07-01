India vs West Indies 4th ODI: Bench strength the issue on mind for India

By: Express Web Desk | Antigua | Published:July 1, 2017 11:47 pm
India will not lose the one-day international series against West Indies and given that, they should try their bench strength in the fourth ODI in Antigua. Having won second and third games in Port-of-Spain and Antigua respectively, India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The first game was washed out due to rain in Port-of Spain.
