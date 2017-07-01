India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli hails ‘clinical’ performance

India ensured that West Indies never get a grip on the chase. (Source: AP) India ensured that West Indies never get a grip on the chase. (Source: AP)

India captain Virat Kohli hailed his team’s “clinical performance” against West Indies. India ensured that West Indies fell 93 runs short of a target of 252 that they had set. “I think it was a clinical performance again,” said Kohli in the post-match presentation, “Early on there was quite a bit of moisture, it was a good toss to win, and they bowled really well. It was a good batting effort to get us to 250.”

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli fell early but Ajinkya Rahane and Yuvraj Singh kept the innings stable for India. Rahane was joined by MS Dhoni later but was dismissed in the 42nd over. Dhoni then partnered with Kedar Jadhav to muster a late surge that saw India take more than 60 runs in the last five overs.

West Indies could never get a grip on the chase. The only time when the hosts’ innings seemed stable was when the big hitting Rovman Powell and Jason Mohammed were in the middle. “The wicket played much better in the second innings. The bowlers created pressure and got breakthroughs at the right moments,” said Kohli. Kuldeep Yadav ended the match with three wickets yet again while Ravichandran Ashwin also got as many. Hardik Pandya picked two while Umesh Yadav and Kedar Jadhav picked one each. “It’s about putting your hand up at the right time, its about how many people can stand up and put in those performances,” said the Indian captain.

“We’ll surely look into [making changes]. We have quite a few players who haven’t had a game in a while,” said Kohli.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd