India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni once again proves his mastery behind the stumps, watch video

MS Dhoni, who still continues to be cool, calm and seemingly unruffled in most situations, once again showed that the former Indian skipper is a master technician behind the stumps. After his blazing knock of 79 runs, which included four boundaries two maximums, Dhoni was brilliant with the gloves.

Defending a tricky total of 251, Indian bowlers produced another clinical performance to seal a 93-run victory in the third one-day International match in Antigua.

It was another poor show by the Windies batsmen as they were reduced to 89/4. And the responsibility was once again on skipper Jason Holder’s shoulders. However, he was outplayed by spinner R Ashwin in the 20th over when he came down the pitch and eventually not able to play the ball. Dhoni, who is three short of becoming the only batsman to have done 100 stumpings in the 50-overs format, knocked off the bails in lighting speed to send the Windies captain back in the hut.

Holder was dismissed in a similar manner in the previous ODI, which India won by 105 runs. The 35-year old batsman is also edging closer to becoming the sixth Indian player to feature in 300 ODIs, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Mohammad Azharuddin and Yuvraj Singh.

The wicketkeeper-batsman is two short of surpassing Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara (99) in most number of stumpings. He leads Sri Lanka’s Romesh Kaluwitharana (75), Pakistan’s Moin Khan (73) and Australia’s Adam Gilchrist (55).

