India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni hits Jason Holder for an unorthodox six; watch video

Some things never change and over the years, whenever critics have raised fingers over his performance, then MS Dhoni lets his bat do the talking. It was a similar situation during India’s third one-day international against West Indies in Antigua where the former Indian skipper pulled off another clinical performance with the bat. The right-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 79-ball 78 run knock to steer India to a defendable total of 251.

Dhoni, who is edging closer to becoming the only sixth Indian player to feature in 300 ODIs, played an unorthodox shot. Right after completing his 63rd ODI half-century, the right-handed batsman took the driver’s seat as he started to take on West Indies bowlers.

In the 47th over, Dhoni welcomed opposition captain Jason Holder with a six. However, in the next delivery, the 35-year old played a rare shot. After being hit for a six in the very first ball, Holder bowled away from Dhoni had made his mind clear and played a lofted shot towards square leg boundary.

Known for his helicopter shot, which also saw India lift the 2011 World Cup, Dhoni was under scrutiny for his poor run with the bat. But his knock in Antigua showed that he still has a lot to deliver and he is not finished yet.

Also, while batting at 30, the wicketkeeper-batsman showed that not just affecting a quick stumping but he knows how to escape from them.

Dhoni, who is at the edge of becoming the only wicketkeeper to have done 100 stumpings in ODIs, became the first Indian batsman to hit 200 sixes in the limited overs format.

