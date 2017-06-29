India vs West Indies 3rd ODI, Live Online Streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

India and West Indies will play third ODI on Friday. India and West Indies will play third ODI on Friday.

India took a 1-0 lead in five five-match one-day international series against West Indies after winning the second ODI in Port-of-Spain. After rain abandoned the first ODI at the same venue, India did well to win the second game. India will look to continue their form with the bat in the third ODI and expect it bowlers to come once again. In the second ODI, India were asked to bat first after West Indies won the toss. Ajinkya Rahane scored a century as India managed 310 runs in 43 overs. The bowlers then bowled out West Indies for 205 to hand their team a 105-run win. The match was reduced to 43 overs per side after rain delayed the start of the game.

When is the third ODI match between India and West Indies?

India and West Indies will meet in the third one-day international in Antigua. The ODI, which can give India an unassailable lead over West Indies, will be played on Friday, June 30, 2017.

What time is the third ODI match between India and West Indies?

The third ODI match between India and West Indies begins at 6:30 PM IST (Friday evening). The toss will take place 30 minutes before the start of live action. Before that, you may tune in on Sony Six and Ten Sports for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the third ODI match between India and West Indies being played?

The third ODI match between India and West Indies will be played at the Sir Vivan Richards stadium in Antigua, Antigua and Barbados. The weather forecast in the city says that it will cloudy throughout with slight rain in the evening.

How do I follow the third ODI match between India and West Indies live?

The third ODI match between India and West Indies can be streamed live on SonyLIV. The match will have telcast on Ten 1 HD, Ten 3, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

