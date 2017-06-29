India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: India should look to tinker with playing XI

India’s captain Virat Kohli will look to give the youngsters a chance in the ongoing series against West Indies. (Source: AP) India’s captain Virat Kohli will look to give the youngsters a chance in the ongoing series against West Indies. (Source: AP)

The India tour of the West Indies seemed like an ideal opportunity for the men in blue to test their bench strength. After the disappointment of the Champions Trophy, this outing against a relatively weakened West Indian side looked to be a good chance to see the likes of Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav and what they can bring to the table. The series also presents a chance for the likes of someone like Dinesh Karthik and Kuldeep Yadav to stake their claim for a permanent spot in the team.

However, in the first two ODI’s the Indian side played with a full strength team. However, the think tank could look to tinker with their side and give the regulars in the team a much-needed break. Some of the players like R Ashwin have been playing regularly for quite a while now. After a long home season of tests, IPL and Champions Trophy the senior statesmen in the side deservedly should get a chance to unwind. Players like MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh have also been looking a bit rusty and hence a break would do them a world of good.

Furthermore, this will give a chance for the seniors to analyze their weakness in the game and simultaneously guide the youngsters into the international setup. With skipper Virat Kohli looking ahead towards the 2019 World Cup and aiming to create a pool of 25 players to choose from, it is imperative that the youngsters get a look in and fit in the international scheme of things.

