India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: India batting order in focus as team eyes 2-0 unassailable lead

India can take a 2-0 lead over West Indies with a win in Antigua. (Source: AP) India can take a 2-0 lead over West Indies with a win in Antigua. (Source: AP)

Not ruling out the possibility of changing the playing XI, captain Virat Kohli will lead India in the third one-day international against West Indies and look to take a 2-0 unassailable lead in the five-match one-day international series. But, the big worry ahead of the match is Yuvraj Singh’s form which can lead to change in the team composition.

India’s batting has been in fine touch in series with opener Shikhar Dhawan scoring two consecutive half-centuries. Ajinkya Rahane, who is opening the batting for India in place of rested Rohit Sharma, made a good comeback after a slump in form. He made 62 in the first game and a patient hundred in the second ODI which India won by 105 runs.

The first game of the series was washed out due to rain but India batted 39.2 overs and scored 199 runs. In the second match, which was reduced to 43 overs per side, India scored 310 runs batting first. Virat Kohli, coming at number three, scored a blistering 87 off 66 balls. All the controversy related to coach Anil Kumble doesn’t seem to have an affect on the Indian captain.

Yuvraj failed to impress in both matches. He was dismissed by Jason Holder in both innings and did not look comfortable in his short stays at the crease. Rishabh Pant, who has been included for the series, can likely make his debut in Antigua.

The bowlers bowled out West Indies for 205 runs in the second game and have given a good example that they are over the horrible performance against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final.

For West Indies, it will be a big opportunity to turn around things in this series. They have replaced Jonathan Carter and Kesrick Williams with Kyle Hope and Sunil Ambris. But, their batting has been reliant on Shai Hope, elder brother of Kyle.

Playing at their home ground, West Indies need to perform better with the bat and pick some early wickets with the ball to match India who are ranked six ranks above them.

While the first two matches were affected by rain, Antigua will be no different as showers are expected on Friday.

