India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Preview: India hold the edge over the hosts

In the first ODI Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 87 in India's 199 for 3 in 39.2 overs

After the first match between West Indies and India was washed out due to rain, the second match between the hosts and the visitors will take place once more at the same venue- Port of Spain. The first ODI was abandoned after 39.2 overs with India reaching 199 for 3. Hence, fans too were left wanting for more.

On paper, the Indian side looks strong while the young West Indian attack doesn’t seem to stand much of a chance. They were recently held to a 1-1 draw by Afghanistan. However, India can also test their bench strength in this series. Some key players like Yuvraj Singh will also be looking to make most of the opportunities that they get as the selectors will be keeping a keen eye on them. Apart from that young Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav will also look to get their chance to showcase their talent.

Hosts, West Indies, will also look at this match to secure a win and cause an upset. If they do manage to win then that would also help the West Indies improve upon their current ODI rankings. Hence, in the second ODI, there is all to play for as both sides will look to gain the upper hand.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Jonathan Carter, Miguel Cummins, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Mohammed, Kieran Powell, Kesrick Williams, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Shai Hope (WK), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell.

