India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Online Streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

The second ODI match between India and West Indies will be played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. (Source: AP)

After rain abandoned the first ODI in Port of Spain on Friday against the West Indies, India will look to continue their batting form in the second one-day international match in the five-match series. India were asked to bat first and they managed to post 199 for 3 in 39.2 overs that were possible before the rain interruption. India’s opening pair looks in formidable touch as Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane shared a stand of 132 runs for the opening wicket. India will look to continue their attacking form with the bat while the young West Indian bowling attack will try their best to restrict them. Port-of-Spain is expected to receive thundershowers on Sunday afternoon.

When is the second ODI match between India and West Indies?

The second One-day International match between India and West Indies will be played on Sunday, June 25, 2017.

What time is the second ODI match between India and West Indies?

The second ODI match between India and West Indies begins at 6:30 PM IST (Sunday evening). The toss is scheduled to go for a spin 30 minutes before the players walk out to the middle. Before that, you may tune in on Sony Six and Ten Sports for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the second ODI match between India and West Indies being played?

The second ODI match between India and West Indies will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain. According to the weather forecast department, a brief shower or two is expected on Sunday afternoon.

How do I follow the second ODI match between India and West Indies live?

The second ODI match between India and West Indies can be streamed live on SonyLIV. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

