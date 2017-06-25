India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Kuldep Yadav gets ODI cap from Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh presented Kuldeep Yadav with his debut ODI cap. (Source: Twitter/BCCI) Yuvraj Singh presented Kuldeep Yadav with his debut ODI cap. (Source: Twitter/BCCI)

Kuldeep Yadav becomes 217th player to don the Indian jersey in the 50-over format as veteran Yuvraj Singh presented the chinaman bowler with his ODI cap before the start of play on Monday. Kuldeep, who was included in India’s first ODI against West Indies, could not take the field on June 23 as the match was abandoned due to rain.

After making a stellar debut in Test against Australia in Dharamsala, Kuldeep was included in India’s limited overs squad replacing Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the tour. In his maiden Test, the left-hand chinaman bowler claimed four wickets. He has been very effective in the first-class cricket where he has taken 85 wickets in 23 matches.

The 22-year old, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, has been outstanding in the T20 league by taking 18 wickets in 15 matches.

Rishabh Pant is the other uncapped player in India’s 15-man squad but is yet to make his debut. Pant, who has been included in the squad after the selectors decided to rest in-form batsman Rohit Sharma, has impressed the selectors by his hard-hitting in the domestic cricket. Pant was phenomenal with the bat for his IPL franchise — Delhi Daredevils. Playing in his second IPL season, the left-handed batsman smashed 366 runs at a strike rate of 165.61.

