India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Ajinkya Rahane scores third ODI century

Ajinkya Rahane scored his third century in One Day Internationals against West Indies on Sunday. He opened the innings alongwith Shikhar Dhawan and was initially part of a 114-run opening partnership. Rahane was playing second fiddle to Dhawan in the partnership before the latter became the first man to fall for India.

But that has thus far been the only breakthrough for the home side as Indian captain Virat Kohli then stuck on with Rahane. The two have thus far played a chanceless innings and Rahane reached his century in 101 balls. He didn’t last long after that and was dismissed just two balls later by Miguel Cummins. He had put up a 97-run stand with Virat Kohli.

Rahane was brought into the side as a replacement for Rohit Sharma. The latter was rested after the ICC Champions Trophy and Rahane has thus far not let India feel the absence of Rohit. He had scored 62 in the first match that was washed out at Port of Spain. Rahane is preferred to Rohit in India’s Test side but it has been the other way around with Rohit Sharma and Shikar Dhawan consistently scoring at the top of the order.

This is India’s first series since their ICC Champions Trophy final defeat to Pakistan and the resignation of former head coach Anil Kumble.

