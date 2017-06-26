India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Ajinkya Rahane has begun enjoying his game more, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli said that he sees Ajinkya Rahane providing more balance to the team as a side. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli said that he sees Ajinkya Rahane providing more balance to the team as a side. (Source: PTI)

Skipper Virat Kohli was all praise for Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a century during India’s second ODI against West Indies on the Carribean soil.

The captain said that Rahane is always there as the third opening batsman. Kohli said after the match, “Rahane has been a part of the ODI set-up for a while and we all felt he had a great potential at the top of the order. He is always there as the third opening batsman. In this series, I think he has started taking a lot less pressure on himself and has begun enjoying his game more.”

“There are very few people who can perform two roles for the team. He can open and he can play in the middle-order. So, I see him providing more balance to us as a side, like we can take an extra bowling option when he is there,” he added.

The 28-year-old captain also praised Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav saying, “I have faced him in the IPL. He’s quite amazing with what he does with the bowl and especially on dry wickets like it was today, he becomes even more lethal. Credit to him for putting up such a performance.”

“For us as a team, it’s about doing the things right that we can do right, execute our skills to the best of our potential and regardless of how the opposition reacts, we want to do our things right, stay committed on the field be it batting, bowling or fielding,” he said.

