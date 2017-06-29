India vs West Indies 2017: Team India takes a day-off in Antigua, watch video

Hardik Pandya enjoys himself at Antigua. Hardik Pandya enjoys himself at Antigua.

After a comprehensive victory over hosts West Indies in the second ODI at Port of Spain, the action for the rest of the series shifts to Antigua. Before the third one-day the Indian side took a much-needed break and unwinded themselves in the sands of Antigua. In a video shared it can be seen that players are jet skiing, surfing, playing volleyball and enjoying themselves to the utmost.

Hardik Pandya is the one who enjoys himself the most and says, “Boys and girls we are Antigua, It is an off day and we are heading out to the beach for some games.” Pandya is then seen jet-skiing with teammate Shikhar Dhawan. Shikhar Dhawan’s son and wife are also seen in the video, so is Ajinkya Rahane and Kuldeep Yadav. In the entertaining Virat Kohli is leading one side while another is presumably led by Pandya.

At the end of the video, Pandya exclaims delight and says, ” It was a wonderful day with the team and it finally comes to an end. We played so many games and had amazing fun. We got to swim in clear blue waters. Some really amazing memories to take back.”

If India does win the series then it will indeed be a happy memory for the side to take back.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Jonathan Carter, Miguel Cummins, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Mohammed, Kieran Powell, Kesrick Williams, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Shai Hope (WK), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell.

