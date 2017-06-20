India vs West Indies 2017: Complete schedule, fixtures, venues, time in IST

India’s series against the West Indies begins on June 23. (Source: AP File) India’s series against the West Indies begins on June 23. (Source: AP File)

India will look to get back to winning ways and a positive frame of mind after a disappointing show in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Oval on Sunday. The Virat Kohli-led India side performed well throughout the tournament, barring the loss to Sri Lanka, and were convincing in all departments of the game. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan provided the launchpad in most India games and the pace attack in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah chimed in with splendid efforts to keep the opposition on their toes. Things didn’t go at all to plan when Men in Blue faced arch-rivals Pakistan, captained by Sarfraz Ahmed, to lose by a staggering 180 runs.

West Indies did not feature in the Champions Trophy as the tournament only comprises the top-eight ranked teams in the world. At the cut off mark of September 30, 2015, West Indies were outside the best eight to miss out in the tournament for the first time since its inception in 1998. Bangladesh took their place for the first appearance since 2006.

In the meanwhile, West Indies played Afghanistan in their own backyard. The Windies won the T20 series 3-0 while being pushed in the opening contest. The ODI series finished 1-1 with the third match abandoned. During the first match, at St Lucia, Rashid Khan created history by scalping seven wickets.

As India return to West Indies, having played four Tests against them before moving to Florida for two T20s, the idea would be to keep the form going. Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah both have been rested while Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav have come in. West Indies have made no changes for the first two ODIs from the team that played against Afghanistan.

Here is the full schedule

June 23 – India vs West Indies 1st ODI – Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

June 25 – India vs West Indies 2nd ODI – Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

June 30 – India vs West Indies 3rd ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

July 2 – India vs West Indies 4th ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua – 6.30 PM IST (1:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

July 6 – India vs West Indies 5th ODI – Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica – 7.30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

July 9 – India vs West Indies Only T20I – Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica – 9.00 PM IST (3:30 PM GMT / 09:00 Local)

