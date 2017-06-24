India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan continues his hot run

Shikhar Dhawan’s inclusion in the Indian squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was questioned initially. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) Shikhar Dhawan’s inclusion in the Indian squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was questioned initially. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Shikhar Dhawan has been on song since making his return to the Indian team for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Against West Indies on Friday, Dhawan scored 87 off 92 balls. It was the fourth time in six innings that Dhawan has crossed the 50-run mark. It now means that he has now scored 424 runs in his last six innings.

Dhawan’s inclusion in the Indian squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was questioned initially. Despite being known to be a big hitter who can take the game away all by himself, inconsistency and injuries had put his place in the Indian side under a cloud of doubt. He spent a long spell out injured during which he missed much of India’s home Test and limited overs cricket season. He then made a return in the Indian Premier League and finished the third highest run scorer behind Gautam Gambhir and David Warner.

This led to him being selected for the Indian team and a reunion with Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. The two were one of the main reasons behind India’s run to the title in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. When they walked out to open India’s innings against Pakistan in their opener of the recently concluded 2017 edition, it was the first time in over a year that they were paired together. But they showed no signs of rust as they made a stand of 136 runs. Dhawan played the aggressor and Rohit stoody by. This continued for much of the tournament. Dhawan in the process also got to a century, albeit in a losing cause, against Sri Lanka. The only time he didn’t get half centuries was in the semi-final and the final. He only fell four runs short of his 50 in Bangladesh and played a vital role in India’s dominant win. In the final, though, he, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli all fell to a vicious Mohammad Amir as India lost the match.

Rohit Sharma did not travel to West Indies but the opening stand remained strong with Dhawan this time striking it up with Ajinkya Rahane. The two put up an opening stand of 132 runs before the latter was dismissed. The efforts went in vain though, as the match had to be abandoned due to incessant rains.

