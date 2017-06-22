India vs West Indies 1st ODI, Live Online Streaming: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

With 116 points, India are placed third in the ICC ODI rankings. (Source: AP) With 116 points, India are placed third in the ICC ODI rankings. (Source: AP)

After a brilliant run in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Virat Kohli & Co. take on West Indies in a five-match ODI series followed by a T20I match. Team India, who are placed third in the ICC ODI rankings while the ninth placed West Indies will play the first two one-day internationals at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain. With their top order in blazing form and the seamers doing a great job with the ball, middle orders performance with the bat will be a concern for the Men in Blue. West Indies, on the other hand, come in with a series draw with Afghanistan.

Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav, who have been included in the squad replacing in-form Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, will be eyeing to get their maiden ODI cap. West Indies have named an unchanged 13-man squad for the first two ODIs of a five-match series against India, opting for continuity after the 1-1 draw against Afghanistan.

When is the first ODI match between India and West Indies?

The first One-day International match between India and West Indies will be played on Friday, June 23, 2017.

What time is the first ODI match between India and West Indies?

The first ODI match between India and West Indies begins at 6:30 PM IST (Friday evening). The toss is scheduled to go for a spin 30 minutes before the players walk out to the middle. Before that, you may tune in on Sony Six, Hotstar for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the first ODI match between India and West Indies being played?

The first ODI match between India and West Indies will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain. According to the weather forecast department, a brief shower or two is expected on Friday.

How do I follow the first ODI match between India and West Indies live?

The first ODI match between India and West Indies can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

