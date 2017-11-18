India vs Sri Lanka: Why Cheteshwar Pujara succeeded and Ajinkya Rahane failed

In the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, at Eden Gardens, where Cheteshwar Pujara succeeded by batting on from Day 1 to Day 3 – helped by the rain – Ajinkya Rahane perished soon after. At close of play on rain affected second day, Pujara remained unbeaten on 47 from 102 balls and Rahane had fallen earlier in the day for just four runs.

Ajinkya Rahane

# It’s his heel that first catches the eye in the shot that led to his dismissal. The front foot landed on the heel, and never quite pressed fully on the turf as he completed the shot. Unsurprisingly, the head was bobbing around, he wasn’t able to lean fully forward into the shot as the foot-stride had gone out of control, but he would have still survived if not for the faulty shot selection.

# The urge to play a forcing-shot could be still understood. Dasun Shanaka is a mediumpacer who at times almost floats the ball across. It can get difficult for a naturally attacking batsman to resist the temptation to drive. But Rahane’s mistake lay in the shot he attempted – the cover drive.

# On a seaming track, where the cloud cover was providing extra venom to the bowlers, cover drive can’t be trusted. With the ball tailing away, the cover drive would force the batsman to play away from the body, the bat chasing the ball, and the open bat-face presenting greater chances of getting an edge.

# Interestingly, he got out in a similar fashion in the last Ranji game he played last week against Baroda. It was Atit Sheth, another mediumpacer, bowled full delivery outside off. Rahane went chasing at it and edged it to the slips.

# In Kolkata, the landing on the heel, the choice of cover drive, and the tempting slowness in the delivery all led to his dismissal.

Cheteshwar Pujara

# Not long before Rahane fell, Pujara creamed the same bowler to the mid-off boundary against a ball similar to the one that got Rahane. The forward stride was precise, the foot pressed on to the ground before the bat made contact with the ball and most importantly it was hit past mid-off.

# Through his innings, his desire to thread through the V stood out. The bat-face was straighter, there was enough wood behind the ball to cover for any late movement, and the shot was played as close to the body as possible. No wonder Pujara prospered, and the rest didn’t.

