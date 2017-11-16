India vs Sri Lanka: Who said what on Twitter after Day 1 at Eden Gardens

Suranga Lakmal returned with figures of 3/0 on first day of first Test match. (Source: PTI) Suranga Lakmal returned with figures of 3/0 on first day of first Test match. (Source: PTI)

India had a disappointing start to the first Test against Sri Lanka at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens after the hosts ended first day’s play at 17/3. Rain kept players indoors for most of the day and only 11.5 overs were bowled. In the little time he was out in the middle, Sri Lanka’s Suranga Lakmal grabbed the spotlight and made the shining red cherry talk.

Lakmal bowled 6 overs in the day and scalped three wickets without giving a single run. India lost opener KL Rahul for a golden duck, Virat Kohli for a duck and Shikhar Dhawan for only eight. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten before stumps were called on day one. Here’s what social media had to say about India’s batting performance of first day of the first Test match.

That’s it then, such little cricket and yet, so much happened. One of those rare days when it is tough being a batsman — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 16 November 2017

Tough conditions to bat. But they’ve been made this way by design. Must appreciate team’s intent to prepare for overseas battles. #IndvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 16 November 2017

Oh… they making Vadaa on the pitch .. hehehe or is it chai ???? #INDvSL #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/DS38EG8LFF — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) 16 November 2017

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd