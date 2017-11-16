Top Stories
  • India vs Sri Lanka: Who said what on Twitter after Day 1 at Eden Gardens

India vs Sri Lanka: Who said what on Twitter after Day 1 at Eden Gardens

Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal scalped three wickets in six overs without giving a single run as India ended first day's play at 3/17 in Kolkata.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: November 16, 2017 6:25 pm
India vs Sri Lanka, Suranga Lakmal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Chandimal, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Suranga Lakmal returned with figures of 3/0 on first day of first Test match. (Source: PTI)

India had a disappointing start to the first Test against Sri Lanka at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens after the hosts ended first day’s play at 17/3. Rain kept players indoors for most of the day and only 11.5 overs were bowled. In the little time he was out in the middle, Sri Lanka’s Suranga Lakmal grabbed the spotlight and made the shining red cherry talk.

Lakmal bowled 6 overs in the day and scalped three wickets without giving a single run. India lost opener KL Rahul for a golden duck, Virat Kohli for a duck and Shikhar Dhawan for only eight. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten before stumps were called on day one. Here’s what social media had to say about India’s batting performance of first day of the first Test match.

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    My game will be nothing if I am not intense enough on the field 
    Indian Super League 2017 Points Table

    Indian Super League 2017 Schedule