Latest News

India vs Sri Lanka: Where India lost the game against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka chased down their highest target and the highest ever in Champions Trophy, there were a few turning points. India, who posted 321/6 batting first, lost the game with eight balls remaining. Here's where the game went out of their hand.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 9, 2017 12:01 am

Related News

In the hindsight, much can be said about India’s bowling and how they lost the game. But, in the match which saw Sri Lanka chased down their highest target and the highest ever in Champions Trophy, there were a few turning points. India, who posted 321/6 batting first, lost the game with eight balls remaining. Here’s where the game went out of their hand

More Related News

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It's scary...the amount of runs Hashim Amla has piled on in his short career 