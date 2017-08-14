India vs Sri Lanka: What Indian players are saying about 3-0 series win on social media

India won their eighth Test series on the trot under Virat Kohli’s captaincy. (Source: AP) India won their eighth Test series on the trot under Virat Kohli’s captaincy. (Source: AP)

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team clinched the three-match series against Sri Lanka after they won the third and final match in Kandy by an innings and 171 runs. India rode on R Ashwin’s four-for in second innings to bundle out Sri Lanka for 181 in second innings. Earlier, India compiled a total of 487 in first innings, courtesy individual hundreds from Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya.

Later, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, who was playing his first game in the series, scalped a total of four wickets and Sri Lanka were eventually all out for 135. This is India’s eighth Test series win on the trot under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Here we take a look at how the Indian team is celebrating their success.

Great to be a part of this team, massive team effort for winning this series. Some really special performances, onto the ODIs now. 👊✌️ pic.twitter.com/hvgQS7hzUi — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 14 August 2017

Couldn’t have asked for a better start in whites! Cheers to the whole team 🍾💪🏻💪🏻🙂 pic.twitter.com/ifPGs4S5Sz — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) 14 August 2017

The Smiles and Excitement on our faces say it all. Great way to start the New Season.🏆🍾 #1 #teamindia #champions pic.twitter.com/0smCeHRbJ1 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) 14 August 2017

What a victory!! Proud moment for all of us✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/lkLtL9Kaj2 — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) 14 August 2017

Congratulations to teamIndia for achieving clean sweep away series win! Never been done before! @BCCI pic.twitter.com/1OBn9T3ANd — R SRIDHAR (@coach_rsridhar) 14 August 2017

