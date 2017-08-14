India @ 70

India vs Sri Lanka: What Indian players are saying about 3-0 series win on social media

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team continued their dominating run in Test cricket when they grabbed another emphatic win over Sri Lanka in the third and final match of the three-match series. Here's a look at what they are saying on social media.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 14, 2017 7:24 pm
India vs Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, sports news, cricket, Indian Express India won their eighth Test series on the trot under Virat Kohli’s captaincy. (Source: AP)
The Virat Kohli-led Indian team clinched the three-match series against Sri Lanka after they won the third and final match in Kandy by an innings and 171 runs. India rode on R Ashwin’s four-for in second innings to bundle out Sri Lanka for 181 in second innings. Earlier, India compiled a total of 487 in first innings, courtesy individual hundreds from Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya.

Later, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, who was playing his first game in the series, scalped a total of four wickets and Sri Lanka were eventually all out for 135. This is India’s eighth Test series win on the trot under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Here we take a look at how the Indian team is celebrating their success.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
