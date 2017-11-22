India vs Sri Lanka: Weather app came to Eden Gardens curator’s rescue

The first two days between India and Sri Lanka in the first Test were affected by rain. (Source: PTI) The first two days between India and Sri Lanka in the first Test were affected by rain. (Source: PTI)

An early morning action on the match eve saved the Eden Test, according to curator Sujan Mukherjee. Winter arrives in Kolkata in November and the weather becomes drier. Rain interrupting a Test match at this time of the year is very rare. But a deep depression had formed over south Orissa last week and Kolkata faced side effects. Eden Gardens curator, Mukherjee, however, was unaware of the rain forecast. So two days before the match he went home, covering the centre square and leaving the outfield open. “The Test match was to commence from November 16. Late on November 14 evening, I opened the weather app on my mobile and bumped into the 7 am rain prediction for November 15. I reached Eden around 4.30 am on the match eve, assembled my ground staff and covered the whole ground. By 6.30 am we were done. Rain came about half an hour later,” Mukherjee told The Indian Express.

Kolkata witnessed heavy rains on November 15. Both teams had to cancel their pre-match practice. Inclement weather ate up play on the first day and second day as well. But Mukherjee said: “Without the timely intervention, the Test would have been a complete washout.”

