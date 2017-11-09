India vs Sri Lanka: We have our own religious beliefs, Asanka Gurusinha defends Dinesh Chandimal for witchcraft comment

Sri Lanka will begin Test series against India next week. (Source: File) Sri Lanka will begin Test series against India next week. (Source: File)

Sri Lanka won the Test series against Pakistan recently and captain Dinesh Chandimal revealed that they received a special blessing from a meyni, or sorcerer, ahead of the two-match series in the United Arab Emirates. The Sri Lankan skipper drew mockery for the same and the issue once again popped up on Thursday. Sri Lanka team manager Asanka Gurusinha put an end to the controversy and said that the side believes in performing on the field.

“He has answered some questions back there. In cricket, you got to get out there and perform on the field… Each player has to do that. That’s the way the Sri Lankan team believe. “Yes, we have our own religious beliefs like all of your. But at the end of the day, you go there and just play,” Gurusinha said putting an end to the issue.

Sri Lanka overlooked Kusal Mendis for India tour and Gurusinha defended the decision and insisted that the management wants Mendis to play the domestic matches and get his form back.

“We know he’s one of our future players. It’s up to us to protect and guide him through. If we brought him here and he failed, he would have been out of the team for nearly one and half years. We didn’t want to do that. We have some plans for him. We want him to play domestic cricket. I believe he will come strong,” said Gurusinha.

Fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep too missed out on taking the flight to India after nursing an injury and Gurusinha said the team didn’t want to take an unfit unit for a series against the top ranked side.

“We can’t take on the no 1 side with injured players. We want to give him time to build his fitness level. He will be definitely there for the ODI series and we will start from there. He’s not out of Test cricket for us. Hopefully, he will be back by Bangladesh early next year.”

