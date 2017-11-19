India vs Sri Lanka: We could have stopped Sri Lanka’s lead under 60-70 runs, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took four wickets for 88 runs. (PTI Photo) Bhuvneshwar Kumar took four wickets for 88 runs. (PTI Photo)

Indian bowlers could have stopped Sri Lanka from taking a lead had they bowled with a bit more discipline and not got over-excited after watching Sri Lanka bowlers running through the Indian batting line-up on day one, India fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar said after the fourth day’s play of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Sri Lanka took a 122-run lead in the first innings after bowling out India for 172 on day two. Sri Lanka’s lower order scored runs against India and took their team close to 300.

“We were all excited to bowl on that wicket, having seen the way Sri Lankan pacers performed. But the wicket changed totally. Yes, we could have stopped a few runs. The only thing we could have tried was that we could have a bit more patient,” Bhuvneshwar admitted. “We could have stopped the lead under 60-70 runs. The high humidity made us tired and we bowled a few bad balls. We could have improved on that.”

Bhuvneshwar picked up four wickets for 88 runs and his partner Mohammed Shami also picked up four wickets for 100 runs. Umesh, however, bowled too many loose deliveries which were punished by the Sri Lanka batsmen. Bhuvneshwar said that there was no problem for anyone to adjust to red ball after playing white ball cricket for two months.

“Umesh and Shami are coming from playing Ranji Trophy. I don’t think we had any problem as it’s just about adjusting your line and length. I got my rhythm and will look to continue in coming matches. Shami was a bit unlucky yesterday and had a cramp. He bowled brilliantly, it was amazing to see him bowl like that,” he said.

India batted better in second innings as openers Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul shared a 166-run stand before the former was dismissed for 94. India led by 49 runs at the close of play on day four which was stopped early by bad light.

“I would not say we are completely satisfied but the way we started and wicket got better and now we are happier. It’s evident from the way our batsmen are batting,” he said.

Bhuvneshwar praised Dhawan’s knock of 94 runs and said that it was tough wicket to bat on and he batted well in the second innings. The pacer did not clear if India were thinking of a declaration.

“It depends how captain and coach plan tomorrow (Monday). I can’t really say that thing now. It depends how we play the first hour, then see how thing goes. It’s unlucky the way he got out. It was a tough wicket to bat. He batted well in second innings and put us in a good position.”

Sri Lanka’s lead crossed the 100-run mark mainly because of Rangana Herath’s 67-run innings which changed the course of the Sri Lankan innings.

“He played really well. It was crucial knock. We should have restricted the lead to within 70 runs but he batted really well. He played all the shots he wanted, that’s how you bat on this wicket.”

