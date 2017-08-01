India vs Sri Lanka: We are watching KL Rahul closely, says Ravi Shastri ahead of second Test

KL Rahul has started practicing in the nets, ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. (Source: File) KL Rahul has started practicing in the nets, ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. (Source: File)

India opener KL Rahul started his practice in the nets on Tuesday after missing the first Test match against Sri Lanka due to viral fever but chief coach Ravi Shastri chose to keep silent on Rahul’s selection in the team for the second Test, starting on Thursday in Colombo.

“Rahul is (doing) good. We are watching him closely. He went through some tough times and he was in the hospital for 2-3 days. Obviously, it has taken a lot out of him. So we have to be very careful how we treat him, we are watching him very closely and he is getting better by the day,” Shastri said during media interaction ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Like skipper Virat Kohli, Shastri is also focusing on having a good bench strength, with Rahul getting fit for the second Test and Abhinav Mukund showing some form with the bat in the first Test match.

“When I have good bench strength, it is very good. When there is competition for places even better because that’s healthy competition and a good headache to have. Where you know if someone is injured someone else is ready and that is across all formats.

“It is very good but ideally you want your core team to be fit and on the park as often as possible,” Shastri concluded.

