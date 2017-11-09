India vs Sri Lanka: We are concentrating on our strengths and jobs, says Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas

Nic Pothas said they have learnt a few lessons after their disappointing home series against India. (Source: AP) Nic Pothas said they have learnt a few lessons after their disappointing home series against India. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka head coach Nic Pothas said they have learnt a few lessons after their disappointing home series against India in all formats in July-September. He also said that Sri Lankan team will not count themselves anywhere less than India, who are fresh off their ODI and T20I series wins against Australia and New Zealand.

Sri Lanka did not manage to win a single match during India’s visit, losing three Tests, five ODIs and one T20I. “Thanks for reminding us now (the defeats). It’s always a pleasure to come here and challenge ourselves against a very very good team. We learnt how Indian team does well and the areas we needed to improve.” Pothas said.

Sri Lanka bounced back from their dismal performance against India and went on to record a shock 2-0 against Pakistan in a Test series in UAE. But they were whitewashed by Pakistan in the subsequent ODI and T20 series. The Sri Lankan coach also said that the unavailability of Pakistan’s veterans Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan in the Test series made it easier for his side to clinch the series.

“It was a completely different series against Pakistan. We were there in 41 degrees heat and they had lost two legends. That probably made a little bit easier for us.”, Pothas concluded.

Asked about the changes in the Sri Lankan team in past two months, the South African said, “It’s internal — the discipline, the culture and how the teams stick together. When we took on India, we were all pretty new from the support staff and the players involved.”

Pothas also wants his players to focus on their abilities and strengths and not get awestruck by the hosts, “We focus on ourselves. The mistake you can make here is come and be infatuated with the Indian side and concentrating too much on them. We know they are a good side. But we played them months ago.

He concluded: “We are concentrating on our strengths and jobs. If we execute them well, it will be a challenging series. Not many teams have come here and won. Sometimes you can get hung up on weaknesses. We go the other way and focus on what we do well.”

